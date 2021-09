How many times over the past two years have we’ve given up on Carter Kieboom? How many trade packages have we included him in? How many times have we cussed his name, and called him a bust? Well, at least on one day we are calling him a hero, for coming through in the clutch to send the Washington Nationals home winners in their season finale against the New York Mets.

