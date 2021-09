Revenue of the top 10 IC design companies reached $29.8 billion in 2Q 2021, a 60.8% year-on-year increase, according to TrendForce. In view of the ongoing production capacity shortage in the semiconductor industry and the resultant price hike of chips, revenue of the top 10 IC design companies for the second quarter of 2021 reached $29.8 billion, a 60.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase, according to a latest report by TrendForce. In particular, Taiwanese companies put up remarkable performances during this period, with both MediaTek and Novatek posting YoY growths of more than 95%. AMD, on the other hand, experienced a nearly 100% YoY revenue growth, the highest among the top 10.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO