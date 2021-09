Nicki Minaj doesn’t lift the veil on her role as a mother too often, but the rap queen offered Instagram a look at her life with her family on Thursday (September 2). Just a month shy of her son’s first birthday, Minaj took to social media to share some videos of her and husband, Kenneth Petty, alongside their son, who’ve they nicknamed "Papa Bear." "Papa, say, 'Me and mommy laughed at that.' Booboo, what you doing? Say 'Hi!'," the rapper says in the video, before the little one seemingly says his first word: "Hi." In another clip, she encourages her son to say lines like "I know I'm a cute boy."

