The Entire Menu At Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen In Oklahoma Is Made From Scratch Every Day

Going out to eat is always a treat, but visiting a restaurant where the food is made from scratch every day makes the meal extra special. This is what you will find when you dine at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, with four locations in Oklahoma.

You can visit Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for freshly made meals in four of Oklahoma’s cities: Midwest City, Norman, Tulsa, and Yukon.

The Bourbon-Glazed Salmon is always a fan-favorite meal at Cheddar’s.

If you stop at Cheddar’s for lunch, you may find the Monte Cristo sandwich calling your name.

Honey butter croissants, Cheddar’s signature offering, are baked from scratch throughout the day.

You were planning to stay for dessert, weren’t you? Cheddar’s offers the legendary Monster Cookie, warm from the oven, with ice cream, and a cherry on top.

Need a vacation? The next best idea might be to have one of Cheddar’s refreshing drink concoctions, to make you feel like you are sitting on a beach under a palm tree.

Having a gathering at your house? Cheddar’s offers Family Bundles for carryout meals.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen prides itself on providing meals made from scratch every day, at a fair price. Get a lot, for not a lot! To learn more, visit Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen website and Facebook page.

Have you dined at one of the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen locations?

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 7405 SE 29th St, Midwest City, OK 73110, USA

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 1300 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069, USA

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 10708 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133, USA

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 12332 NW 10th St, Yukon, OK 73099, USA