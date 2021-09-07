CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Entire Menu At Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen In Oklahoma Is Made From Scratch Every Day

By Rachel Pfutzenreuter
Only In Oklahoma
Only In Oklahoma
 9 days ago

Going out to eat is always a treat, but visiting a restaurant where the food is made from scratch every day makes the meal extra special. This is what you will find when you dine at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, with four locations in Oklahoma.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNrFd_0boLkylR00
You can visit Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for freshly made meals in four of Oklahoma’s cities: Midwest City, Norman, Tulsa, and Yukon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMYGV_0boLkylR00
The Bourbon-Glazed Salmon is always a fan-favorite meal at Cheddar’s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AtAJ_0boLkylR00
If you stop at Cheddar’s for lunch, you may find the Monte Cristo sandwich calling your name.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdOA8_0boLkylR00
Honey butter croissants, Cheddar’s signature offering, are baked from scratch throughout the day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6P6T_0boLkylR00
You were planning to stay for dessert, weren’t you? Cheddar’s offers the legendary Monster Cookie, warm from the oven, with ice cream, and a cherry on top.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEoe3_0boLkylR00
Need a vacation? The next best idea might be to have one of Cheddar’s refreshing drink concoctions, to make you feel like you are sitting on a beach under a palm tree.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327Yrd_0boLkylR00
Having a gathering at your house? Cheddar’s offers Family Bundles for carryout meals.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen prides itself on providing meals made from scratch every day, at a fair price. Get a lot, for not a lot! To learn more, visit Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen website and Facebook page.

Have you dined at one of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen locations? Share your thoughts with us! Don’t forget to check out our previous article for more Oklahoma restaurants where you can enjoy a hearty, home-cooked meal.

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 7405 SE 29th St, Midwest City, OK 73110, USA

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 1300 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069, USA

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 10708 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133, USA

Address: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 12332 NW 10th St, Yukon, OK 73099, USA

