According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement on a massive contract extension with tight end Mark Andrews. Baltimore is giving their star tight end a four-year extension worth $56 million with $37.6 million in guarantees. Andrews will earn an average of $14 million per year, and the duration of the contract currently means he’ll make more money than any other player at his position over that period. Only San Francisco’s George Kittle ($15 million APY) and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce ($14.3 million APY) are currently in line to earn more money on an annual basis than Andrews will.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO