Video: Alabama football team returns to practice field on Monday

Amazing — Auburn’s game at Penn State on Saturday will be the Tigers’ first visit to a Big Ten campus since 1931 (Wisconsin). Auburn played in New York (Manhattan), Boston (Boston College) and Dallas (SMU) in the next decade. After World War II, though, Shug Jordan was intent on bringing home games to what was then a small stadium. Not to mention that Big Ten teams were integrated. It wouldn’t be until 1976, the year after Jordan retired, that the Tigers ventured far (Arizona). Former Auburn athletic director David Housel, who scheduled home-and-homes with West Virginia, Syracuse and USC (Matt Leinart made his first start at Jordan-Hare), among others, told me that in his day, the SEC office discouraged scheduling Big Ten teams because the leagues play each other in the Citrus and Outback bowls.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO