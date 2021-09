First revealed in March, the Jeep Wagoneer is a welcome return of the Wagoneer nameplate. It's also an imposing, luxurious SUV that should provide the latest Cadillac Escalade with a stern test, especially the Grand Wagoneer. The SUV made a public appearance at the Chicago Auto Show in July. Considering it has just arrived, it comes as a surprise that Jeep has already increased the price of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. That's according to a new order guide obtained by CarsDirect. It reflects a price increase of $850.

