Stillwater, OK

Q5: Stillwater Lions and Highland Park United Methodist Church ready to welcome fall with annual Pumpkin Patch

Stillwater News-Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a couple of Stillwater groups, and a lot of volunteers, the annual Pumpkin Patch is a welcome sight for anyone eager for fall in Oklahoma. The Stillwater Noon Lions Club and Highland Park United Methodist Church will open this year's Pumpkin Patch 1 p.m. Sept. 25. They have all kinds of events planned at the 524 N. Stallard location so we asked Lion Richard Hawkins about this year's Pumpkin Patch.

www.stwnewspress.com

