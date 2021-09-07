Healthcare workers with the Unite Here Local 5 union rally in front of Kaiser Permanente

The new film COVA won four top prizes at this year’s Sundance Film Festival including the Grand Prize and the Audience Award. Then, Apple paid a record 25 million dollars to buy the world wide rights for the film which is playing In select mainland theaters and streaming on Apple TV Plus. CODA is heart tugging coming of age comedy/drama about Ruby, a talented 17-year-old singer who is the only hearing person in a family of deaf people. Her family catches and sells fish for a living and they depend on the daughter to communicate with their customers. When we first meet talented English actress Emilia Jones as Ruby, she’s working on the family fishing boat singing along to the radio which her dad and brother can’t hear at all. Ruby loves to sing but has no idea of how good she is until she signs up for a choir elective at school mainly because of a boy she has a crush on from afar. She’s so nervous at the first meeting of the choir that she rushes out of the room before it’s her turn to sing for the no nonsense music teacher. But she returns before long, and it becomes obvious what a fine singer she is, so good her teacher says he can help her get into a good music college. Her parents and brother are played by three deaf actors who really want her to stay at home and continue to help them. (Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin plays her mother.) C-O-D-A is and acronym for “child of deaf adults.” The storyline is predictable, but the great acting plus the creative shooting and editing make for a sweet, touching and very satisfying experience. (It’s streaming on Apple TV Plus which offers a 7 day free trial. After that, the service costs $4.99 per month.)