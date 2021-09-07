CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Healthcare workers with the Unite Here Local 5 union rally in front of Kaiser Permanente

By Terry Hunter
hawaiinewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new film COVA won four top prizes at this year’s Sundance Film Festival including the Grand Prize and the Audience Award. Then, Apple paid a record 25 million dollars to buy the world wide rights for the film which is playing In select mainland theaters and streaming on Apple TV Plus. CODA is heart tugging coming of age comedy/drama about Ruby, a talented 17-year-old singer who is the only hearing person in a family of deaf people. Her family catches and sells fish for a living and they depend on the daughter to communicate with their customers. When we first meet talented English actress Emilia Jones as Ruby, she’s working on the family fishing boat singing along to the radio which her dad and brother can’t hear at all. Ruby loves to sing but has no idea of how good she is until she signs up for a choir elective at school mainly because of a boy she has a crush on from afar. She’s so nervous at the first meeting of the choir that she rushes out of the room before it’s her turn to sing for the no nonsense music teacher. But she returns before long, and it becomes obvious what a fine singer she is, so good her teacher says he can help her get into a good music college. Her parents and brother are played by three deaf actors who really want her to stay at home and continue to help them. (Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin plays her mother.) C-O-D-A is and acronym for “child of deaf adults.” The storyline is predictable, but the great acting plus the creative shooting and editing make for a sweet, touching and very satisfying experience. (It’s streaming on Apple TV Plus which offers a 7 day free trial. After that, the service costs $4.99 per month.)

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Local study gives 3rd doses to El Paso healthcare workers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso hospitals are participating in a study to look at the effectiveness of a third dose, in preventing COVID-19 infection. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso and the Hospitals of Providence are both enrolling health care workers, giving them a booster shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
EL PASO, TX
wskg.org

Healthcare Workers At Ithaca Nursing Home Rally Over Contract

ITHACA, NY (WSKG)—Workers from Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center gathered in front of the nursing home in Ithaca on Tuesday to rally against what they called an unfair contract. The workers, represented by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said the contract the nursing home has offered includes cuts to...
ITHACA, NY
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Healthcare workers spend Labor Day on the frontlines

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Labor Day is a federal holiday but not everyone gets to have the day off. Certain businesses like hospitals need to have staff working every day in order to meet the needs of the community. On a day designed to celebrate the accomplishments and sacrifices of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Emilia Jones
binghamtonhomepage.com

Healthcare workers rally against vaccine mandate

JOHNSON CITY, NY – On Friday, a crowd rallied on Main Street in Johnson City to protest the vaccine mandate. Nearly 500 health care workers and community members gathered near Wilson Hospital and held a peaceful protest. This comes in response to former Governor Cuomo’s mandate that all health care...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Inquirer and Mirror

Hospital workers rally for pandemic pay

(Sept. 9, 2021) Nantucket Cottage Hospital employees held a rally on the corner of Prospect Street and Surfside Road to support their request for “pandemic pay” from the state for frontline healthcare workers. “We just haven’t heard anything,” said Nanci Norton, a medical assistant at the hospital and union delegate...
NANTUCKET, MA
KVAL

Healthcare workers protest as PeaceHealth vaccination deadline arrives

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Wednesday marks the first day PeaceHealth employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who didn't meet the deadline for vaccination or exemption are placed on unpaid administrative leave. Riverbend Hospital at PeaceHealth is following Governor Kate Brown's mandate for all healthcare workers to get vaccinated by October...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
fox5sandiego.com

Local essential workers rally in hopes of new contract

SAN DIEGO — A large and loud crowd, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and other top San Diego leaders, gathered Monday in Point Loma in front of the CVS pharmacy in the Midway District in support of local essential workers looking to secure a new contract. “There’s over 8,400...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Deaf People#Healthcare Workers#Unite Here#Cova#Coda#Academy Award#Apple Tv Plus
News On 6

Local Hospitals To 'Light Up The Sky' In Support Of Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Several local hospitals, businesses, and churches are coming together on Tuesday to “Light Up the Sky” as a way to show appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and first responders still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Tuesday night, you will see several places lit up with blue lights to remind everyone in the medical field that there are still people thinking of them.
OWASSO, OK
portlandsocietypage.com

Community Leaders Encourage Oregonians to Support Healthcare Workers

Portland, OR. Oregon has had eight consecutive weeks of increasing hospitalization rates from COVID-19. State leaders say professionals on the front line are feeling the stress. It’s not just doctors and nurses who are feeling the stress, it’s all of those who keep the hospitals running, like janitors, security staff, cafeteria personnel, and those who greet the public.
OREGON STATE
advocatemag.com

VIDEO: Prayer service for healthcare workers and COVID patients

Kessler Park United Methodist Church invited pastors from several Oak Cliff churches to a public prayer service at Methodist Dallas Medical Center recently. “We have no political agenda here,” said the Rev. Eric Folkerth, senior pastor at Kessler Park. “Our primary goal is to say ‘thank you’ and let you all know how much we support you in this difficult time.”
DALLAS, TX
columbiagorgenews.com

Local group puts together care packages for healthcare workers

As part of the state-wide “We Care” movement, a group of The Dalles locals took 12 boxes full of snacks and other treats to Mid-Columbia Medical Center as a ‘thank you’ to medical professionals working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Debi Ferrer, the primary organizer of the event, said they felt...
THE DALLES, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
knpr

Nevada Healthcare Workers Tell Their Side Of The Pandemic

On Tuesday, hear a live discussion from the front lines in the battle against the pandemic. Healthcare professionals will tell us what the last 18 months have been like — and how people can be better patients. Join the conversation by calling (702) 258-3552. Tuesday at 9 on State of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
krcgtv.com

Boys and girls club pays tribute to healthcare workers

JEFFERSON CITY — On Thursday afternoon, the boys and girls club of Jefferson City paid a tribute to healthcare workers at Capital Region Medical Center in a special way. The kids chalked up the sidewalks of the south entrance with colorful drawings of stick figures with stethoscopes and medical gear.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
erienewsnow.com

Local Labor Unions Celebrate holiday, Welcome new trade workers

TJ Sandell is the business representative for Plumbers Local 27 in Erie. At the union's training facility, he watches apprentices prepare for their future careers every day. "We teach everything from water supply, drainage, plumbing code, welding. It's endless what we teach here," Sandell told Erie News Now. This Labor...
ERIE, PA
cbslocal.com

Art Institute Of Chicago Workers Rally To Form Union

CHICAGO (CBS) — Workers at the Art Institute and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago are pushing to form a union. The workers say they want to be part of decisions that affect them. Chicago Marks 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks; 'We Must Remember The Sacrifices Made’. They...
CHICAGO, IL
kbsi23.com

School surprises healthcare workers with artwork

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Healthcare workers were surprised to find chalk-art covered concrete when they walked outside of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Friday morning. College View Academy middle school surprised healthcare workers by decorating concrete around the hospital with positive and encouraging messages for the healthcare workers. Kaelee Stone, an...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy