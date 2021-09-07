CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Coronavirus variant a ‘concern’ for health officials

By Defender News Service
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant called “Mu,” a strain that first surfaced in Colombia earlier this year. “Mu is a variant of interest,” the WHO noted in a news release. The variant contains mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to...

