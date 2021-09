San Francisco 49ers news and rumors are heating up as the regular season inches closer. In today's mailbag, Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers questions including could Jimmy Garoppolo win the NFL MVP? Will Trey Sermon be RB1 this season? Who has been the biggest 49ers training camp standout? Plus, who is WR1 headed into week 1 against the Detroit Lions? All those questions and more answered in today's mailbag! Love the 49ers? Subscribe to the 49ers Report to never miss a thing: https://www.youtube.com/49erstv?sub_c... Today’s 49ers Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Downside of playing Jimmy G and Trey Lance - Deebo Samuel and Trey lance interception vs Chargers - Trade Raheem Mostert - Could Jimmy G Win MVP?

