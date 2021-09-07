CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Women's Golf Has Record-Breaking Performance At Redbird Invitational

EKU Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Ky. – — On its way to winning the Redbird Invitational by nine shots, the Eastern Kentucky women's golf team set a number of new program records. EKU's first round score of 283 on Sunday broke the previous program single round mark of 284 which was accomplished twice (2011-12 and 2015-16). The Colonels' total score of 861 broke the previous 54-hole program record of 867 set during the 2015-16 season.

ekusports.com

