EKU Women's Golf Has Record-Breaking Performance At Redbird Invitational

RICHMOND, Ky. – — On its way to winning the Redbird Invitational by nine shots, the Eastern Kentucky women's golf team set a number of new program records. EKU's first round score of 283 on Sunday broke the previous program single round mark of 284 which was accomplished twice (2011-12 and 2015-16). The Colonels' total score of 861 broke the previous 54-hole program record of 867 set during the 2015-16 season.