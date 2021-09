There would be significantly more homes constructed this year in Colorado if there was enough labor to do so. It’s a harsh reality felt across the country as the industry continues to struggle with labor shortages. That ongoing issue, tied in with newer supply chain disruptions, limits builders’ capabilities to meet the booming demand this year. One Colorado builder told the Colorado Sun that he’s off 150 homes this year from what could have been completed just in the Denver market. And while the construction industry has posted gains, they were small compared to general non-farm payroll jobs.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO