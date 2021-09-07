Inside Mônot and the Red Sea International Film Festival's Dinner Celebrating Women in Film

Creative Director and Founder of Mônot Eli Mizrahi gathered together a star-studded guest list of leading women across industries at Venice's Aman Hotel last night for a dinner to celebrate women in cinema with the Red Sea International Film Festival at this year's Venice Film Festival. “It was an honor to join forces with The Red Sea International Film Festival alongside so many strong, confident and talented women," said Mizrahi. "The film and fashion industries play an integral role in influencing cultural change, especially when it comes to women’s empowerment. I feel inspired by the increasingly complex female characters portrayed in film and strive to create pieces that allow women to express their individuality.” The star-studded guest list included Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Isabelle Huppert, Eiza Gonzalez, Ester Exposito, Lous and the Yakuza, Soo Joo Park, Adesuwa Aighewi, and more all dressed to kill in Mônot's signature monochromatic tailored dresses. Click through to see some of the best looks from last night's special event.