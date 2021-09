NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — So far this week, schools have reopened, city workers have returned to the office, and the curtains have gone up on Broadway. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is now trying to woo riders back to mass transit. But an increase in homeless people at key hubs and train delays caused by staffing shortages are making it difficult, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday. It’s the juxtaposition of pictures that grabs you. MTA boss Janno Lieber was with the the stars of the “The Lion King” at the Times Square subway station urging New Yorkers to come back to mass transit. “We’re doing...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO