Higher Education Software Industry Market Outlook Competitive Intensity is Higher Than Ever

The global Spray Drying Equipment market was valued at USD 4,583.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7,020.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The study covers the different equipment used for spray drying, its applications and the demand and supply trends. Spray drying is technique used to convert liquid molecules into solid powder form with the help of gaseous hot-drying medium. This equipment is finds its application by the liquid to be converted into powder is sprayed into a hot-chamber, which falls down in the form of fine powder particles. This dry powder consists of low density and is extensively used in pharmaceutical and food industry, for example, milk powder. This technique is gaining popularity owing to its properties like consistent particle size distribution, which is of high importance for several products like the catalyst. The development and expansion of chemical industry is expected to drive the global industry. Owing to the precision and ease provided by the technique is employed in various applications such as in manufacture of chemical fertilizers. On account of high investment in agricultural sector, favorable government policies, introduction of new hi-tech seeds and need for increased productivity has led to an increase in the usage and demand for fertilizers. This is eventually expected to drive the industry during the forecasted period. Apart from chemical industry, this technique is also widely used in food industry. For example, spray drying technique is used for encapsulation of food ingredients, flavors and nutrients. However, the technology has huge potential which is beyond mere dehydration. Some of the additional benefits provided by the equipment are enhanced dissolvability, better flow properties and non-dusty powders.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO