Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market to witness the Highest Growth by 2026

The global zero liquid discharge system market is forecast to reach USD 11.77 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is one of the effective wastewater treatment techniques, where almost all the wastewater generated is purified and recycled. The increasing industrialization is resulting in an increase in pollution levels in the ecosystem. Factors like this are fueling the need for zero liquid discharge system in the market. This system finds application in various end-use industries such as energy & power, food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and textile, among others.

