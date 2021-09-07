CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Acute care module set up outside Queen’s West Oahu as Hawaii’s hospitals brace for surge

By Allyson Blair
hawaiinewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday, health officials said 439 COVID patients were hospitalized in Hawaii. While another 24 were in emergency rooms waiting for a bed. Those additional patients won’t be added to the official tally until they’re admitted. Meanwhile, a tent went up outside Queen’s West Oahu. According to...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

