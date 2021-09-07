CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Film Review: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is Marvel’s best origin film in years

By Zach James FACEBOOK TWITTER
thepostathens.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows Shaun (Simu Liu), an Asian American man working as a valet with his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), neither of whom are fulfilling their potential. Following an assassination attempt, Shaun embarks on a globetrotting journey to find his long-lost sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang,) and bring the ring-wielding terrorist who sought his death to justice: his estranged father, Mandarin (Tony Leung).

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Marvel Studios Is Releasing 5 Movies in 2023, Setting a New MCU Record

Marvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3﻿ have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Iron Man’ Fan-Favorite Is Officially Returning to the MCU

From the time we first met her in Iron Man (2008), it was clear that Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) was the only woman for Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.). Paltrow reprised her role as the billionaire’s leading lady in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
MOVIES
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Hawkeye: The Trailer Has An Interesting Captain America Reference

Christmas just came early for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans; Disney+ just dropped the trailer to the upcoming Hawkeye series. It will air during the holiday season, which seems deliberate as it takes place during the leadup to the holidays. In the first scene, we see Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton sitting...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Awkwafina
readjunk.com

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Trailer Has Arrived. Ho Ho Ho!

It’s almost time for another Marvel Disney+ series, premiering November 24th featuring Hawkeye/Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The trailer is VERY heavy on Christmas stuff, so I’m sure there will be endless dumb debates if this will count as something you have to watch every holiday season soon after.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Marvel’s What If…? Mid-Season Trailer Teases A Multiverse Of Heroes

Ahead of the latest episode of the animated anthology series tomorrow, Marvel Studios has released a new mid-season trailer for What If…? which teases a multiverse full of heroes. As well as recapping the variant Avengers we’ve met in the five episodes we’ve seen so far, the trailer also features some footage from the next four installments of this nine-part first season that are still to come.
TV SERIES
manofmany.com

Marvel’s First ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer Proves the Best Gifts Come With a Bow

The most under-appreciated Avenger is finally getting his due. Marvel Studios and Disney+ have unveiled the first trailer for Hawkeye, the all-new original series that explores Jeremy Renner’s bow-slinging crime fighter. In trademark Marvel style, it kicks off with a bang. You’ll also like:. The Rock Hunts Down Ryan Reynolds...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Zombies Live-Action Project Rumored to Be in the Works

The fifth installment of What If...?, which drew inspiration from the Marvel Zombies comic series, revolves around the Avengers becoming zombies which resulted in a global zombie apocalypse. The episode was received well and fans have been wondering if the zombie storyline will just be a one-shot within the series or perhaps it will be integrated into live-action.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Film Review#The Ten#Asian American#Mcu#Chinese
heroichollywood.com

New ‘What If…?’ Trailer Teases Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snap

Marvel Studios has released a mid-season trailer for What If…? that teases Tony Stark’s iconic Avengers: Endgame snap. What If…? has finally crossed the mid-season mark with an episode that puts the focus on Killmonger and Tony Stark. So far, the series has covered already iconic storylines like Peggy Carter’s stint as Peggy Carter, Marvel Zombies, and Doctor Strange pretty much obliterating the universe. All in all, reception for the series has been overwhelmingly positive, no doubt thanks to the stellar animation and impressive voice cast assembled by Marvel Studios.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Director Confirms How Movie Will Effect The MCU

The first trailer for Marvel's Eternals introduced the concept of the new superhero team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing that they've been around on Earth (with minimal interactions) for a few thousand years. With the most recent second trailer though came the answer to one big question about the team, why the heck they didn't do anything about Thanos or any of the other major events of the MCU. This seemingly closes the movie off from the rest of the MCU, making it largely standalone, which Oscar winning director Chloe Zhao confirmed in a new interview, though she did tease that the film will have major ramifications for the future of the MCU by the time the credits roll.
MOVIES
The Poly Post

‘Shang-Chi’ rings a 10/10 in the Marvel cinematic universe

With Iron Man and Captain America out of the picture, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to enlist some new recruits to fill their formidable shoes. Sure, Thanos has been snapped out of existence, pun intended, but if any of the MCU series on Disney Plus, particularly “Loki,” have proven anything, it is that there are still villains and threats out there that literally transcend space and time. Now that Shang-Chi is a part of the Avengers lineup though, Nick Fury has little reason to worry. Not only does Shang-Chi carry great powers, but he carries an even greater film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Marvel Studios Hawkeye Starring Jeremey Renner

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Is Making Fans Remember The First Marvel Christmas Movie Iron Man 3

With the heavy holiday focus on yesterday's trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+, it was inevitable that fans would look back on Iron Man 3, the Shane Black-directed finale of ol' Shellhead's solo series, which took place at Christmastime and Marvel has declared a Christmas movie itself. The holiday aesthetic was arguably even more present in the Hawkeye trailer, where it seems to be a key part of the narrative, rather than just a stylistic choice by the filmmaker (Iron Man 3 director Shane Black often uses the holidays as a setting in his movies).
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: 10 Things To Love About The Web-Slinger's Short-Lived Franchise

Spider-Man: No Way Home is rumoured to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions (Variants?) of Peter Parker for an epic team-up with Tom Holland's web-slinger. Spider-Man 3 was a disappointment, but Sam Raimi's trilogy is still widely loved by fans. For some, though, Andrew Garfield is their Spider-Man...even if The Amazing Spider-Man movies weren't the greatest! They were certainly rife with issues, but there were also a lot of great ideas, moments, and characters that actually did this beloved superhero justice.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Hopes to See Sinister Six Spin-off Movie

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield still hopes to see the never-made Sinister Six movie that would have spun out of The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield, who played the wall-crawler in both of the Marc Webb-directed installments of Sony's rebooted Spider-Man franchise, engaged in talks about writer-director Drew Goddard's planned spin-off uniting six of Spider-Man's most sinister villains. The end credits of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 teased an enemy line-up that might have included Electro (Jamie Foxx), Harry Osborn's Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, and the Vulture.
MOVIES
comicmix.com

REVIEW: Black Widow

Since her introduction in Iron Man 2, the Black Widow has been the most human of the heroes (yes, more than Hawkeye). It was fitting that it was the non-powered Avenger to actually shut down the device in the first Avengers film and for her to make the ultimate sacrifice that led to the restoration of half the life in the universe. So, it’s fitting that her one and only solo film is also one of the most emotional in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Citizen Online

'Shang-Chi': Marvel's latest film is absolutely dominated by its villain

*Spoilers below for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now in theaters. Seriously, literally the first sentence below this alert is a huge spoiler. So you've been warned.*. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" marked the first time in a while where I was actively upset...
MOVIES
thepostathens.com

TV Review: The sixth episode of "What If…?" is massively disappointing

The sixth entry into the What If…? anthology follows what would happen if Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) rescued Tony Stark (Mick Wingert) at the beginning of 2008’s Iron Man. This leads to Tony never becoming the hero and icon he was previously destined to become, causing huge ripple effects to the universe in the process.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy