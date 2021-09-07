Children shouldn’t be masked in schools and other commentary
The harms of mandatory-masking policies outweigh “their possible benefits in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in schools,” Vinay Prasad argues at The Atlantic. Children suffer serious COVID-19 symptoms “at far lower rates than people in older age groups.” And we know that “early childhood is a crucial period when humans develop cultural, language and social skills, including the ability to detect emotion on other people’s faces,” so why mask children? It’s especially foolish, given that we have long known that kids transmit at a much lower rate than do adults. Simply put: “masking kids in school does not provide a major benefit and might provide none at all.” Policymakers, before limiting the amount of face-to-face human contact children experience, “should be acutely aware of what children could lose.”nypost.com
Comments / 2