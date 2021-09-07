CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Title Match Revealed For Extreme Rules

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE Title match is now official for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The match will see Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Title against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw Orton propose a title shot, and MVP suggested it for Extreme Rules. The challenge was...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
UFC
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Canceled’ WWE Title Loss Leaks

What a shock we were in for on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. As we saw earlier that day, Big E spoke up on Twitter and said he was cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase. Big E did just that and then beat Bobby Lashley for his title. This wasn’t always in the plans though as this was supposed to happen even sooner. WWE Star Joining Adam Cole In AEW?
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWE
411mania.com

Big E. Cashes In Money in the Bank On WWE Raw, Wins WWE Championship

Big E is your WWE Champion after cashing in Money in the Bank on Monday’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw the New Day member come out and cash in his briefcase for a title shot after Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Lashley was nursing a...
WWE
FanSided

WWE: Big E defeats Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion

WWE Monday Night Raw was back for another edition of weekly episodic wrestling. There was a slight buzz heading into this episode as several changes were forced upon the show, such as Big E’s announcement that he will be in attendance to use his Money in the Bank cash in. That and five announced matches gave viewers something to look forward to on a show that struggled to elicit excitement among wrestling fans.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Sheamus
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Wrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals Sad Bobby Lashley Breakup

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was previously a member of The Hurt Business consisting of Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. However, the faction broke up a few months ago on Monday Night RAW, in a decision that is still criticized by fans and stars.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Sends Warning To Bobby Lashley For Possible WWE SummerSlam Rematch

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has issued a warning to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The Goldberg vs. Lashley title match at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month ended via referee stoppage after they did an angle where Lashley injured Goldberg’s knee. After the bout, Lashley brought a steel chair into the ring and continued the attack, focusing on the knee. Goldberg’s 15 year old son Gage, who was sitting at ringside, stormed the ring and jumped on Lashley’s back but was slammed to the mat. Lashley then applied The Hurt Lock to Gage, while Goldberg was still down. The segment ended with Lashley and MVP making their exit as Goldberg tended to Gage in the ring.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On Possibly Moving To WWE SmackDown, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre commented on a possible move to WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley’s current reign as WWE Champion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Bobby Lashley’s reign as WWE Champion: “I had an opportunity to help cement...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Stuns Fan With Medical Claim

In today’s episode of: ‘Wrestling fans are pretty weird,’ we take a dive onto Twitter to see what only the absolute wildest fans are up to and we found one that is going to make you itch all over your body. Yes, that’s really how bad it is. The worst part is that Randy Orton was brought into all of this.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Title#Challenge Accepted#Combat#Mvp#The Raw Tag Team Turmoil#Smackdown Women#Wwe United States
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley vs Randy Orton No Longer Taking Place At WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has proven himself to be a very dominant champion over the past few months. He has Vince McMahon’s number and has the privilege of calling him anytime he wants. On top of that, Lashley is also open to fighting in Bellator again in the future. For...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton Winner Leaks?

WWE recently moved up the WWE title match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton to this week’s Monday Night Raw which was originally planned for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. It was previously reported that AEW Dynamite beating RAW in the ratings had something to do with this change, but that was not the case. Becky Lynch ‘Goes After’ Creepy Fan In Video.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton ‘Removed’ From WWE PPV Match

WWE star Randy Orton is slated to battle WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a title match at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26. Though nothing has been confirmed yet by WWE but ‘The Apex Predator’ could challenge Lashley for the title. Randy Orton is likely to get WWE title shot.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 9.13.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re getting close to Extreme Rules and it seems we’re getting the main event really early. This time that means we are seeing Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a match that was scheduled for the pay per view, which sounds like a way to set up a rematch. Let’s get to tonight’s WWE RAW Review.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces RAW Tag Team Titles Match For Next Week

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP are your new #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Titles. Randy Orton and Riddle will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Lashley and MVP during next Monday’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston. Lashley and MVP became the new #1 contenders...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/13: U.S. Championship Open Challenge, Rhea vs. Natalya, Eight-Man Tag, Lashley vs. Orton for WWE Championship, Charlotte vs. Shayna

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn the right to face RKBro (Randy...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy