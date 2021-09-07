CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estrada, Gausman lead Giants past Rockies, 10-5

By MICHAEL KELLY The Associated Press
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Monday to maintain their one-game lead in the National League West. The major league-best Giants (88-50) took two of three from the rival...

www.gjsentinel.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

Estrada hits 3-run homer as Giants beat Brewers 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLB
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada operating second base for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Estrada will make his seventh appearance at the second base position this season after Wilmer Flores was shifted to third, Kris Bryant was moved to right field, and LaMonte Wade Jr. was rested. In...
MLB
numberfire.com

Giants' Thairo Estrada not in Sunday's lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Estrada will move to the bench on Sunday with Tommy La Stella starting at second base. La Stella will bat first versus right-hander Walker Buehler and the Dodgers. numberFire's models...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants 12, Rockies 3: Giants smash 10 extra base hits in wallop

When the Giants started the game off with three doubles in a row, it turned out to be a sign of what was to come. The final line included one homer, two triples, and seven doubles as they piled up the extra hits and converted them to 11 runs in another beatdown on Tuesday night. The Giants were marksmen in dropping doubles in the gaps and down the lines.
MLB
Panhandle Post

Giants take series opener over Rockies 10-5

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also went deep to give San Francisco 206 home runs this season. Toronto also connected four times at Yankee Stadium to retain the major league lead with 210. Handed an 8-1 lead by the fifth, Gausman gave the Giants’ overworked bullpen a rest. He also singled and scored a run. It was the first time two Colorado-grown pitchers started against each other at Coors Field. Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland was tagged for seven runs and four homers in 4 1/3 innings.
MLB
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will sit against San Francisco's division competition after Tommy La Stella was picked as Tuesday's second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 88 batted balls this season, Estrada has produced a 6.8% barrel...
MLB
Denver Post

Rockies’ Jon Gray goes on injured list with forearm tightness

As it turns out, Jon Gray’s forearm injury has not healed completely. The Rockies placed the right-handed starter on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of lingering tightness in his forearm. He was scheduled to start Thursday’s game against Atlanta at Coors Field. Chi Chi Gonzalez will take Gray’s spot...
MLB
#Giants#Dodgers#Grandview High School#Trainer S Room#Double A Hartford#Roster
giants365.com

Estrada homers twice, Giants stay atop MLB with win over Rockies

Thairo Estrada hit two home runs, and four other Giants hitters had multi-hit efforts in San Francisco's 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies Monday afternoon. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also hit homers for the Giants (88-50), who retain Major League Baseball's best record. Kevin Gausman earned his 13th win of the season, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine in seven innings.
MLB
knbr.com

In 10-5 win over Rockies, Giants avoided catastrophe

Two plays during Monday afternoon’s commanding victory in Coors Field resulted in outs, but they could’ve hurt the Giants much more if they panned out slightly differently. Both involved Darin Ruf trying to handle infield pop-flies. They also included San Francisco’s franchise cornerstones, Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford. In one,...
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers. Led by Gausman, and buoyed by resurgent years from the ageless pair of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the Giants are a lock for the playoffs but are in for a tough battle with the Dodgers down the stretch if they want to avoid the Wild Card game. Needless to say, but this will be an important (and tough, considering the Rockies pedigree at Coors) series for the Giants.
MLB
Gazette

In battle of Denver natives, the Giants' Gausman beats the Rockies' Freeland

DENVER — It was a battle of the Denver natives on the mound at Coors Field on Monday. For the Rockies, it was Kyle Freeland, their lefty from Thomas Jefferson high school. The Giants strutted out Kevin Gausman from Grandview, giving the hometown kid the start at the ballpark 20 minutes from where he grew up.
MLB
chatsports.com

Giants 10, Rockies 5: Homers sink Rockies again

The Rockies dropped the series opener against the homer happy San Francisco Giants Monday afternoon. Kyle Freeland didn’t make it out of the fifth inning as the Giants showed why they are the cream of the MLB this year. Freeland stung by homers. It was déjà vu for the Rockies...
MLB
Derrick

Wade Jr, Longoria help Giants rally past Rockies 7-4

DENVER (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during San Francisco's four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday. The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win...
MLB
southernillinoisnow.com

Giants rally to beat Rockies, stretch division lead

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have increased their lead in the NL West to two games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are 40 games over .500 after putting together a four-run ninth in a 7-4 victory at Colorado. The Rockies led 4-3 until Lamonte Wade Jr. lined a two-run single and scored on Evan Longoria’s two-run double.
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

LaMonte Wade Jr. leads another late comeback, SF Giants sweep Rockies at Coors Field

DENVER — During the Giants’ most demanding stretch of the 2021 season, the club played 16 consecutive games without an off day and navigated through series against three National League teams currently in position to make the playoffs. The run finally ended Wednesday in Denver against a sub-.500 Rockies team,...
MLB
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Harper homers, Wheeler K's 8 in Phillies' win over Rockies

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler steadied the slumping Phillies with eight strikeouts and Bryce Harper homered to lead Philadelphia to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. Odubel Herrera’s two-RBI bunt double and Jean Segura’s solo home run helped the Phillies snap a four-game losing streak that had...
MLB
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Hampson 2 homers, Rockies take 3 of 4 from Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs Sunday as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Philadelphia Phillies’ playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory. Both of Hampson’s home runs came on 0-2 pitches — a three-run shot in the fifth inning on a hanging...
MLB
Chico Enterprise-Record

Watch: SF Giants’ Buster Posey homers on pitch way off inside corner

SAN FRANCISCO — Buster Posey has taken plenty of impressive swings this season, but few can compare to the one he uncorked on a sinker from Padres starter Jake Arrieta in the first inning on Tuesday at Oracle Park. With Arrieta ahead in the count 1-2, the veteran starter threw...
MLB

