The Music in the Garden concert series sponsored by the Ponca City Arts and Humanities Council starts this week! Join them at the beautiful Cann Memorial Gardens, 1500 E. Grand, on Thursday, Sept. 9th at 6:30 pm with Eddie Dixon and his musicians and singers from NOC. The theme of this concert will be songs from Disney. Concerts are held on Thursdays in September at 6:30 pm. Dates include Sept 9th, Sept. 16th, Sept. 23rd, and Sept. 30th with live entertainment from the Northern Oklahoma College Music Department. All concerts are free and open to everyone! Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and refreshments. Hope to see you there!

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO