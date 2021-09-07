CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you use Cold War Operators in Modern Warfare?

Cover picture for the articleOperators are a fun way to shake up lobbies and encounter different faces and skins. Call of Duty has many to choose from, but can Cold War Operators appear in Modern Warfare?. With so many Call of Duty games available at once, it can be hard to keep a track of what content is valid with which game. Blueprints and skins purchased in Cold War and Warzone can be used across each game, and players have found Cold War’s Dark Matter camo available in Modern Warfare.

