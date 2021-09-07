CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. ends Tokyo Paralympics with best gold-medal rank in 13 years and bevy of highlights

Cover picture for the articleWhile China won both the total- and gold-medal counts for the fifth summer Paralympic Games running, the United States had its own top-three finish worth celebrating in Tokyo. The U.S. contingent was third in the race for most golds, its highest finish in that category since Beijing 2008. Since leading both the total and gold medals when it hosted the Games in Atlanta 25 years ago, the Americans’ best summer Paralympic finishes had been third in the total rank in 2000 and third in both categories in 2008.

