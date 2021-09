The bad blood between Pink Floyd members has continued, this time with Roger Waters slagging off his ex-bandmates in a new interview. As per Ultimate Guitar, Waters was appearing on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast when he less than fondly looked back on his time in the iconic British band. When asked about Pink Floyd’s massive contribution to music, he was unbothered. “I was never that intellectual about it,” he said casually. “It’s something that happened, that development. Now I understand a lot more than I did about it.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO