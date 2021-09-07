Ronski Locks In With Berner & Larry June On "Cookie Jar"
The Bay Boss Ronski has a few hustles on his plate but for now, he's putting his effort towards delivering some taste raps. The rapper/real estate investor/A&R came through with some heat this week, in the form of a new single alongside Berner and Larry June. Together, they team up for the single, "Cookie Jar." Spacey production leads the way for the upbeat record that's perfectly suited for a wake & bake session. Of course, the title of the song itself takes inspiration from Berner's Cookie brand that has been leading the cannabis industry in the past few years.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0