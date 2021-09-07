CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estrada, Gausman lead Giants past Rockies, 10-5

By MICHAEL KELLY - Associated Press
 9 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Monday to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West. The major league-best Giants (88-50) took two of three from the rival...

Estrada hits 3-run homer as Giants beat Brewers 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into...
Thairo Estrada operating second base for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Estrada will make his seventh appearance at the second base position this season after Wilmer Flores was shifted to third, Kris Bryant was moved to right field, and LaMonte Wade Jr. was rested. In...
Giants' Thairo Estrada not in Sunday's lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Estrada will move to the bench on Sunday with Tommy La Stella starting at second base. La Stella will bat first versus right-hander Walker Buehler and the Dodgers. numberFire's models...
Giants 12, Rockies 3: Giants smash 10 extra base hits in wallop

When the Giants started the game off with three doubles in a row, it turned out to be a sign of what was to come. The final line included one homer, two triples, and seven doubles as they piled up the extra hits and converted them to 11 runs in another beatdown on Tuesday night. The Giants were marksmen in dropping doubles in the gaps and down the lines.
First-Quarter Surge Leads Tigers Past Rockies

A quick start by the Warsaw Tigers spelled the end Friday night for the Plymouth Rockies. In the Northern Lakes Conference opener for both teams, the host Tigers scored on the second play of the game, a 46-yard run by senior speedster Julius Jones, as they raced to a 29-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 43-14 victory in the 102nd meeting of the longtime rivals.
Giants take series opener over Rockies 10-5

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco’s four home runs, Kevin Gausman pitched seven solid innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 to maintain their one-game lead in the NL West. Darin Ruf and Buster Posey also went deep to give San Francisco 206 home runs this season. Toronto also connected four times at Yankee Stadium to retain the major league lead with 210. Handed an 8-1 lead by the fifth, Gausman gave the Giants’ overworked bullpen a rest. He also singled and scored a run. It was the first time two Colorado-grown pitchers started against each other at Coors Field. Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland was tagged for seven runs and four homers in 4 1/3 innings.
Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will sit against San Francisco's division competition after Tommy La Stella was picked as Tuesday's second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 88 batted balls this season, Estrada has produced a 6.8% barrel...
Giants slam 4 home runs in 10-5 win over Rockies

The Giants departed San Francisco Sunday night after completing a pivotal season series win over the Dodgers. They arrived in Denver in the wee hours of the night. Sunday’s finale was originally scheduled for an afternoon game, but got flexed to Sunday Night Baseball because of SF’s improbable season making the NL West race arguably the most compelling story in baseball.
Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers. Led by Gausman, and buoyed by resurgent years from the ageless pair of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the Giants are a lock for the playoffs but are in for a tough battle with the Dodgers down the stretch if they want to avoid the Wild Card game. Needless to say, but this will be an important (and tough, considering the Rockies pedigree at Coors) series for the Giants.
In battle of Denver natives, the Giants' Gausman beats the Rockies' Freeland

DENVER — It was a battle of the Denver natives on the mound at Coors Field on Monday. For the Rockies, it was Kyle Freeland, their lefty from Thomas Jefferson high school. The Giants strutted out Kevin Gausman from Grandview, giving the hometown kid the start at the ballpark 20 minutes from where he grew up.
Giants 10, Rockies 5: Homers sink Rockies again

The Rockies dropped the series opener against the homer happy San Francisco Giants Monday afternoon. Kyle Freeland didn’t make it out of the fifth inning as the Giants showed why they are the cream of the MLB this year. Freeland stung by homers. It was déjà vu for the Rockies...
In 10-5 win over Rockies, Giants avoided catastrophe

Two plays during Monday afternoon’s commanding victory in Coors Field resulted in outs, but they could’ve hurt the Giants much more if they panned out slightly differently. Both involved Darin Ruf trying to handle infield pop-flies. They also included San Francisco’s franchise cornerstones, Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford. In one,...
Giants Observations: Steven Duggar Leads 12-3 Win Over Rockies

What we learned as Giants earn second straight blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steven Duggar's RBI triple off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler on Sunday seemed to usher a wave of confidence into the Giants' dugout. He had two more triples in Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, through which the team's confidence only continued to grow.
Giants rally past Rockies to become 1st team with 90 wins

DENVER (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday. The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to...
Wade Jr, Longoria help Giants rally past Rockies 7-4

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during San Francisco's four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Wednesday. The streaking Giants (90-50) won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. They began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
LaMonte Wade Jr. leads another late comeback, SF Giants sweep Rockies at Coors Field

DENVER — During the Giants’ most demanding stretch of the 2021 season, the club played 16 consecutive games without an off day and navigated through series against three National League teams currently in position to make the playoffs. The run finally ended Wednesday in Denver against a sub-.500 Rockies team,...
3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 9/14/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
