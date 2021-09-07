Tourists pack Venice with less encampments spotted in area for Labor Day

LOS ANGELES - "It’s so much better!" That was the sentiment we heard again and again from people on the Venice Beach Ocean Walk area. Restaurants were packed with tourists, who were also checking in pretty much nonstop into local boutique hotels. Sun lovers stretched out on towels on the sand, while lifeguards kept an eye out for swimmers getting caught in rip currents. The artists selling their wares slid next to street performers, fortune tellers and henna artists, coaxing walking visitors to stop.