CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Tourists pack Venice with less encampments spotted in area for Labor Day

By Christina Gonzalez
foxla.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - "It’s so much better!" That was the sentiment we heard again and again from people on the Venice Beach Ocean Walk area. Restaurants were packed with tourists, who were also checking in pretty much nonstop into local boutique hotels. Sun lovers stretched out on towels on the sand, while lifeguards kept an eye out for swimmers getting caught in rip currents. The artists selling their wares slid next to street performers, fortune tellers and henna artists, coaxing walking visitors to stop.

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Venice, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Venice Beach#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#St Josephs Center#Lasd#Lapd

Comments / 0

Community Policy