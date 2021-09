Many may think of this weekend as a chance for a “last fling of summer,” and while it is that indeed, it also important to remember and observe the roots of Labor Day. The first holiday was celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. Some 10,000 workers assembled to march from City Hall to Union Square, after which they and their families gathered in Reservoir Park for a picnic, concert and speeches.

