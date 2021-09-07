CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NY

Review: 'Freedom Cabaret' at Ontario's Stratford Festival

onstageblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Cabaret” series continues at the Stratford outdoor festival with a rousing display of black music surrounding the theme of freedom. Program notes suggest that black music, from its beginnings of Negro spirituals through to contemporary rap music have always been closely associated with the need and longing for freedom. Curated, directed and music directed by the versatile Beau Dixon, the night’s agenda is remarkably far-ranging and thorough. The result is an entertaining evening of both introspection and joyful celebration.

www.onstageblog.com

