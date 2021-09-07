CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton man being adjudicated for having a sexual relationship with an underage girl

By News Director
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIFTON – A Clifton man is facing a possible prison term after allegedly admitting to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Erik Bryan Rios, 23, has been charged by the Greenlee County Attorney’s Office with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.

The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
