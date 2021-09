Host Joe Rogan immediately commented on Miley Cyrus’ speaking voice when she appeared on a September 2020 episode of his podcast. “You have a fantastic voice, not just a singing voice, but your talking voice — it’s very unusual,” he said, prompting Cyrus to agree that “it’s a heavy voice.” But after the two got to talking about how her voice hadn’t always held as much depth, the “Wrecking Ball” singer got candid about undergoing surgery in November 2019 to correct her swollen vocal chords. She added that they’d swollen as a result of Reinke’s edema, which, according to The Voice Foundation, features “the build-up of gelatinous fluid within the vocal chords.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO