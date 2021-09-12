Seahawks vs Colts: Week 1 NFL preview

Seahawks’ pass rush vs Colts’ offensive line

Under normal circumstances, the Indianapolis Colts arguably boasts one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. We could even see this squad reclaim its recognition later in the year, but we’re not at that point. Quenton Nelson is weeks removed from foot surgery and Ryan Kelly ( elbow ) missed time in camp. Far more concerning, the Colts are starting their third-string left tackle.

On the other side, Seattle’s pass rush is a big question. Carlos Dunlap didn’t look good in 2020, but he’s just a year removed from playing at an elite level. Darrell Taylor, the Seahawks’ 2020 second-round pick, has the potential to create some problems but this will also be his first NFL game. Ultimately, it might take an X-factor to swing this matchup.

Cracks Under Pressure: One thing became evident in 2020, pressure causes real problems for Wentz. According to PFF, he finished with an awful 48.6 passer rating and threw five interceptions when under duress last season. If Julie’n Davenport struggles, things could get ugly.

One thing became evident in 2020, pressure causes real problems for Wentz. According to PFF, he finished with an awful 48.6 passer rating and threw five interceptions when under duress last season. If Julie’n Davenport struggles, things could get ugly. Unique Weapon: Jamal Adams isn’t a true safety, he can’t be trusted in coverage. But Seattle uses its 6-foot-1 missile to make life very challenging for opposing quarterbacks. Coming off a 9.5-sack season, expect Adams to take Wentz down at least once.

Advantage: Indianapolis Colts

Colts’ secondary vs Seahawks’ wide receivers

One great thing about this Seahawks vs Colts matchup, wide receivers galore. We’re keeping a close eye on Michael Pittman Jr, who could be poised for a breakout season. But the popcorn is being saved for Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf against the Colts’ secondary.

Go Deep: Outside of Tyreek Hill, there isn’t a better vertical threat than DK Metcalf. He finished with the third-most deep targets (31) in 2020, per Player Profiler and Wilson had a 110.7 passer rating when throwing to this 6-foot-3 force. The Colts’ safeties must be on alert.

Outside of Tyreek Hill, there isn’t a better vertical threat than DK Metcalf. He finished with the third-most deep targets (31) in 2020, per Player Profiler and Wilson had a 110.7 passer rating when throwing to this 6-foot-3 force. The Colts’ safeties must be on alert. No Shadow: Matt Eberflus is one of the NFL’s best defensive coordinators and his scheme delivers undeniable results. Under Eberflus, the Colts ran one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL last year

Matt Eberflus is one of the NFL’s best defensive coordinators and his scheme delivers undeniable results. Under Eberflus, the Colts ran one of the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL last year Rhodes Open: Indianapolis will play Week 1 without top cornerback Xavier Rhodes. His absence makes the Colts’ secondary far weaker, creating a nightmare mismatch that Seattle’s receivers will exploit.

Advantage: Seattle Seahawks

The bottom line: It’s fair to say the Seahawks vs Colts game is flying under the radar. It’s not the marquee matchup on Sunday, but there is a lot at stake for both teams. Seattle needs a hot start with the NFC West set to be ridiculously competitive and Indianapolis must silence some critics entering the season.

