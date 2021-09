You've probably stayed out in the sun a little too long before. You've also probably experienced peeling skin as well, which is a common problem after sunburns. Peeling is your body's way of repairing the skin after it has been damaged from UV exposure. "The sun has essentially destroyed the top layers of skin, and now your body needs to remove the damaged cells and replace them with newer, healthier cells," dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD, told Refinery29. Peeling usually starts a couple of days after you get sunburned and can go on for up to two weeks. However, the entire healing process can take months because a severe sunburn causes layers of damage to your skin.

SKIN CARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO