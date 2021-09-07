CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said about his team, matchup with Vols

By Patrick Brown
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee and Pittsburgh square off in an important early-season SEC-ACC matchup for both teams on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (Noon, ESPN). It will be the first matchup between the Vols and Panthers since 1983, and the programs will play again in 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Much like Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who is 43-34 in his seventh season with the Panthers, held his press conference on Monday to review his team's 51-7 season-opening win against Massachusetts and preview Saturday's matchup with the Vols.

Pitt's Narduzzi praises Vols' Heupel, Milton, Simmons

The Tennessee and Pitt football programs have more connections than Johnny Majors heading into a Saturday game renamed to honor the Hall of Famer at Neyland Stadium. Pitt and Tennessee haven’t played since 1983, but the program’s two current head coaches — Pat Narduzzi and Josh Heupel — split a home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019, when Heupel was at UCF. Narduzzi’s Panthers took one on the chin in 2018 down in Orlando before outlasting the Golden Knights in a 35-34 thriller courtesy of a “Philly Special” fourth-down pass in the final minute at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
What Josh Heupel said on Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference

What first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference, ahead of the Vols starting the 2021 season against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday (TV: SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Man, so excited that we get a chance to go and...
RTI Mailbag: Vols Preparing For Pittsburgh

Tennessee is 1-0 after a season-opening blowout win against Bowling Green. Things get geared up to another level this week when the Vols host Pittsburgh for the Johnny Majors Classic. The RTI team tackles your questions from the season-opening win and the pivotal week two matchup for Josh Heupel. How...
Pitt vs. Tennessee Game Week: Key Takeaways from Pat Narduzzi's Press Conference

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi talked with the media ahead of this week's game against Tennessee. Both teams come into this game 1-0 after winning each of its season-opening games with relative ease. Here are some of the key takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference including what he thought about his team's performance against UMass and upcoming game against Tennessee.
Pitt football: Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi thanks fans for support at Tennessee

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said he appreciated the Panthers fanbase for being loud and proud inside Tennessee's Neyland Stadium following Saturday's 41-34 victory after the contingent of those in blue and gold contributed to the win. Pitt fell behind 10 points in the first half before erupting for 27 second-quarter points and holding on to win with a stop in the final moments of the fourth quarter, sending an eruption of cheer from the several thousand Panthers fans who made the trip.
Everything Alex Golesh said about Vols' offense, QBs on 'Vol Calls'

Alex Golesh, Tennessee's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' offense coming off their first two games of the season and preview their home game Saturday against Tennessee Tech. Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at approximately noon Eastern time, and it will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
