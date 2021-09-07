What Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said about his team, matchup with Vols
Tennessee and Pittsburgh square off in an important early-season SEC-ACC matchup for both teams on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (Noon, ESPN). It will be the first matchup between the Vols and Panthers since 1983, and the programs will play again in 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Much like Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who is 43-34 in his seventh season with the Panthers, held his press conference on Monday to review his team's 51-7 season-opening win against Massachusetts and preview Saturday's matchup with the Vols.247sports.com
