CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence sales tax collections take a turn downward, ending streak of strong growth

By Editorials
LJWORLD
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer did not start with a sizzle in Lawrence. It seems odd to say this now as the weather recently has caused me to contemplate whether I have any ties that would go with my collection of sleeveless T-shirts. But, I am talking about consumer spending, not temperatures. The...

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

City continues to see sales tax growth

Muskogee continued to experience some growth in its sales tax revenue when compared to deposits in prior years, but there was some signs that consumer spending might be slowing as pandemic relief money dries up. Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city received just more than $2.41...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
LJWORLD

Lawrence manufacturer announces $60M expansion, will add 84 jobs as it increases plastic cup production

A manufacturer of plastic drink cups is ramping up its Lawrence operations with a $60 million expansion that will add 84 jobs to the local workforce. Leaders with Berry Global announced Tuesday morning that it had chosen its Lawrence plant as the site of an expansion that will increase the company’s capacity to make the thermoform, polypropylene plastic cups that are used by fast-food chains, convenience stores and other businesses across the world. Growth of the cup line has accelerated because the product is easier to recycle and more environmentally sustainable than some other plastic cup lines, the company said.
LAWRENCE, KS
theprowersjournal.com

Another Revenue Gain in City Sales Tax Report

People continue to spend money in the City of Lamar, based on the July, 2021 sales tax revenue report. The basic Sales Tax Revenue increased 16.63% for a difference of $52,376 over 2020’s figures. Sales Tax revenue for 2021 is $367,262.20, compared to $314,885.72 for the same period last year. Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up20.78% for a gain of $71,918 in the same period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Salina, KS
City
Lenexa, KS
Lawrence, KS
Business
Lawrence, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Shawnee News-Star

Compared to last year, September county sales tax collections are up more than $100,000

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for September are double the $50k boost received last month, showing a $100,700 increase. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $850,416.83, up from the same month a year ago when $749,718.88 was received. The report continues to show a hefty boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the area was just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during the spring and into the summer months, which heavily affected 2020 figures. However, without a comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
phelpscountyfocus.com

COUNTY COMMISSION: Big gains continue for sales tax collections

Treasurer Carol Green on Thursday presented the commission with the latest county revenue report. It showed yet another month of growth. So far this year seven of nine months have recorded increases over 2020 totals, with six of those gains ranging from approximately 10% to 23%. The development is all the more robust given 2020’s year-end total was up 5.35% with five of 2021’s monthly gains building upon gains recorded that month last year.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Taxes#Tax Collection#Facebook Comments
Austin American-Statesman

Bastrop County, cities end fiscal year with sales tax revenue growth

Bastrop collected $7.36 million in total sales tax revenue this fiscal year, $1.3 million more, or a 22% increase, compared to the total sales tax revenue it received in fiscal year 2020, according to state comptroller data. In fiscal year 2020, Bastrop received $6.04 million in total sales tax revenue.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Current-Argus

Eddy County tax collections remain strong in new fiscal year

Eddy County officials indicated sound finances for the 2022 fiscal year as $5.4 million in tax revenue was collected during the opening month. Eddy County collected $1.9 million in gross receipts taxes (GRT) last month. County finance records stated $2 million was collected in June and $1.2 million was collected in July 2020.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
Albany Herald

Georgia tax collections robust in August

ATLANTA — The economic impact of the surging delta variant of COVID-19 has yet to be felt in Georgia. Tax collections in the Peach State rose by 12.7% last month compared to August of last year, the state Department of Revenue reported. Revenues are up 6.2% for the first two months of fiscal 2022, which began July 1.
GEORGIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

August tax collections in W.Va. top estimates

CHARLESTON — For a second straight month, West Virginia’s state tax collections for August topped estimates for the month, coming in about $29.89 million higher than projected, a Senate Finance Committee report shows. However, unlike July, when monthly revenue estimates were lowballed by about $160 million to assure a revenue...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
smcorridornews.com

Texas revenue for fiscal 2021, August sales tax collections

AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today released totals for fiscal 2021 state revenues, in addition to announcing monthly state revenues for August. General Revenue-related revenue for fiscal 2021 totaled $60.5 billion, up 6.2 percent from fiscal 2020. All Funds tax collections were $61.47 billion, up 7.1 percent from fiscal...
TEXAS STATE
Republic

Property tax sales trending down

On the same day the U.S. Supreme Court announced evictions of renters can resume across the nation, a Bartholomew County government official listed 56 separate properties for the county’s annual tax lien notice. The list, released in late August, consists of properties considered delinquent for non-payment of taxes and special...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
amisun.com

Tourist tax collections 2021

Manatee County’s 5% resort tax, or tourist tax, is collected from owners of accommodations rented for six months or less who charge the tax to their renters, in most cases, tourists. About 50% of the tax proceeds are allocated to Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau tourism marketing efforts, with 20% allocated to beach renourishment. The tax also funds tourism-related attractions such as the Bishop Museum and the Bradenton Beach and Anna Maria piers. Resort tax increases reflect both increased visitation and improved tax collection efforts. Manatee County totals include Anna Maria Island cities, Bradenton, the portion of Longboat Key within Manatee County, unincorporated Manatee County and Palmetto. To anonymously report a rental owner who may not be paying the tax, call 941-741-4809.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
nny360.com

Village of Massena, St. Lawrence County see increase in sales tax revenue

MASSENA — Village of Massena officials continue to hear good news on the sales tax front. Treasurer Kevin Felt said that, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, they received $587,471 from St. Lawrence County. “That’s a $147,897 increase, or 33.65% from the same period last year,” he said.
MASSENA, NY
Niagara Gazette

Sales tax revenue up for Falls

Falls City Council members received unexpectedly good financial news Wednesday night. Following reports by state and county officials a week earlier, City Controller Daniel Morello told the council that revenue receipts from the city's share of sales tax collections remain on an upswing in 2021. Morello said unaudited financial reports,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy