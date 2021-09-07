Lawrence sales tax collections take a turn downward, ending streak of strong growth

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for September are double the $50k boost received last month, showing a $100,700 increase. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $850,416.83, up from the same month a year ago when $749,718.88 was received. The report continues to show a hefty boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the area was just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during the spring and into the summer months, which heavily affected 2020 figures. However, without a comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.

