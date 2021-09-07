History talks tour returns in Marysville

Members of the community joined local researcher Sue Cejner-Moyers on Saturday to learn about the rich history of Yuba-Sutter dating back well over 100 years.

It was a two-part talk about the history of Labor Day and The Best of the Valley – a presentation on historic fruit crate and canning labels, according to Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture.

Cejner-Moyers discussed key details about the evolution of popular product labels like Cola-Cola and Blue Anchor, not to mention local favorites like the Peach Bowl and Marysville Peach Festival, among others.

It was all part of the reopening of the first Saturday of the month history talks tour, giving long-time residents, newcomers and anyone interested an inside look at the rich history of the mid-valley.

As a fifth generation resident of Yuba County, Cejner-Moyers said it’s her duty to share what she has learned over the years.

“These were real people,” Cejner-Moyers said.

Cejner-Moyers mentioned Black Bart, a bank robber in the 1800s who settled in Marysville for a while after getting caught in San Francisco.

Cejner-Moyers said as the story goes, Bart used to rob Wells Fargo banks due to a prior dispute that he had with the financial institution.

He also walked everywhere, including frequent trips to Sacramento – a 25-30-mile jaunt.

“These stories need to be told,” Cejner-Moyers said.

Despite a short shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cejner-Moyers has helped lead the history talks tours for the past five or six years.

Working alongside the Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture Council, as well as numerous other agencies, Cejner-Moyers has plans to grow the tours.

Cejner-Moyers is currently working on a Three Rivers Historical Trail Project where a number of historical points of interest in Yuba County will be pinpointed with QR codes giving residents access to a three- to five-minute presentation explaining what they’re seeing.

Currently, Cejner-Moyers said there are about 10 volunteers signed up for the historical trail project. There will also be a website titled “What’s to do in Yuba County?” in the near future, Cejner-Moyers said.

“This is our third week into it, a link is in the works,” Cejner-Moyers said.

Cejner-Moyers said the city, county and Yuba Water Agency are all on board and recently granted initial access to the Three Rivers Historical Trail Project.

Laura Anderson, a long-time resident of Yuba-Sutter and local elementary school teacher, said the project will be a wonderful addition to the history talks that are currently going on.

Anderson said prior to COVID, Cejner-Moyers used to give her second graders a history tour of Marysville.

The students, she said, found it extremely interesting, and so the Three Rivers project will only enhance the tools given to the younger generation to learn more about Yuba-Sutter.

“It’s supporting young people learning,” Anderson said.