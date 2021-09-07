CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs prepare for sold out season opener

By John Reynolds
snntv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA (SNN-TV) - A new week for the Buccaneers means they're only days away from the regular season home opener. The Bucs will begin their hopeful ascent to another Super Bowl this Thursday night against the Cowboys. The Bucs will receive some extra help from two key parties on Thursday, the first of which is the returning Ndamukong Suh. Suh was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tampa Bay's COVID list is now currently empty, as Suh was the last of four players activated over the past five days. Upon adding Suh, Tampa Bay did have to release kicker Jose Borregales, elevating Ryan Succop back to the active roster.

