B.B. Barile will takeover for Robb Flowers’ position at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Robb Flowers, who has worked with Hobart and William Smith Colleges for twenty years, has announced his resignation.

President Joyce Jacobsen said he wanted to focus on his own health and family.

Flowers was deeply involved in helping to keep the campus open during the pandemic with frequent testing and other safety precautions.

B.B. Barile will take over Flowers’ position and remain dean of students.

Barile’s responsibilities include overseeing student activities, residential education, campus safety, sustainability, the Hubbs Health Center, the Counseling Center, alcohol and other drugs treatment and prevention, student conduct, international student support, WEOS, and coordination of the school’s COVID-19 response.

