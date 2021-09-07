CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Caldor Fire continues to affect Lake Tahoe as city repopulates

By Melanie Townsend
Fox40
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Labor Day at Lake Tahoe usually sees thousands of people every year, but the Caldor Fire is leaving beaches and businesses completely empty. “This isn’t Tahoe. We have so many people up here, and it’s a ghost town,” said resident Rosie Wolf. It was...

Fox40

Officials wait for nighttime for bear to leave Auburn park

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Students and staff at Placer High School were asked to shelter in place Wednesday after a bear found its way into a tree at nearby School Park. “The first question that I asked was, ‘What the heck is this bear doing up during the day?’” said Auburn City Manager John Donlevy.
AUBURN, CA
Fox40

Dixie Fire latest: Fire remains 75% contained as growth slows

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Dixie Fire remains 75% contained Wednesday morning as more than 2,400 fire personnel continue to battle the blaze. California’s largest recorded single wildfire, which started July 13, has burned 960,583 acres — over 1,500 square miles. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is ending its...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
SFGate

South Lake Tahoe reopens after the Caldor Fire

LATEST Sept. 15 1:57 p.m. The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday afternoon that the closure for the Pacific Southwest Region will end Wednesday, Sept. 15, two days earlier than the original end date, which was set for Sept. 17. The reopening is in effect for all California forests except the Eldorado National Forest on the southwest corner of Lake Tahoe, which is scheduled to remain closed until Sept. 30. Four forests in Southern California also remain closed because of local weather and fire factors.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Government
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

Lake Tahoe Ready To Welcome Back Visitors After Caldor Fire Dies Down

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Lake Tahoe is back in action. The tourist destination is now pushing for people to make a return after the Caldor Fire forced people to stay away. At Adrift in Kings Beach, it’s hasn’t been business as usual the last few weeks. “May was great. June was great. July was great, and then the Caldor Fire,” said Adrift owner Marcus Tingle. The scene over Labor Day weekend was a ghost town, and choked in smoke. The area urged people to stay away. Tingle had to close his doors. “That really hurt, especially in August,” said Tingle. “That’s a major blow...
KINGS BEACH, CA
Fox40

Fires shut Sequoia National Park, could threaten huge trees

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sequoia National Park was shut down and its namesake gigantic trees were potentially threatened Tuesday as two forest fires burned in steep and dangerous terrain in California’s Sierra Nevada. Both fires were projected to advance in the direction of Giant Forest, home to more...
ENVIRONMENT
KRON4

North Lake Tahoe ready for tourists as Caldor Fire threat diminishes

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — North Lake Tahoe says it is ready for visitors again after the Caldor Fire put a pause on tourism. Full containment is expected by the end of the month. Right now, Cal Fire is reporting it is 69% contained. Although most businesses in North...
TRAVEL
Fox40

Washington Fire damages Sonora Fire Museum’s storage

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A part of history was destroyed when the Washington Fire burned through storage for the Sonora Fire Museum. “You can barely see the old Sonora Fire Department logo,” said Jim Lillie, with the museum. A 1953 Sonora fire truck was badly damaged by the flames. “Even...
SONORA, CA
Fox40

More Caldor Fire evacuations downgraded as fire growth slows

Cal Fire reports more El Dorado County evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings in the area of Crystal Basin. They include areas from Ice House Road east to the border of Desolation Wilderness; from the Placer County line, south to Granite Springs Road; and the area south of Granite Springs Road to Highway 50 at Wrights Lake Road.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Staff shortage affects 8 Mikuni locations causing Monday closure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mikuni restaurants have stood the test of time, but customers were caught by surprise on Monday when they went to some of their nine locations. “Right when I looked inside, it was like empty. I was like surprised. Kind of sad they’re not open,” said patron Josh Tran.
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Break
Politics
Eater

The Caldor Fire Could Cost South Lake Tahoe Restaurants Millions of Dollars

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. With the Caldor Fire 49 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, some South Lake Tahoe residents are beginning to return home, though it’ll be some time before the area’s businesses can resume normal operations. Cal Fire downgraded the mandatory evacuation order to a recommendation over the weekend, but it’s been almost a week since thousands were forced from their homes as the flames drove closer to the popular tourist destination. The Caldor Fire has been active for 23 days now, tossing smoke into the air and generally driving away visitors during what’s usually Tahoe’s high season. The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority projects the fire, which is now the 15th largest in state history, is having a devastating financial impact: the Mercury News reports losses in the retail and restaurant industry are estimated at $19.4 million.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Caldor Fire Update: South Lake Tahoe Residents Cleared To Return To Homes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — With containment of the massive Caldor Fire growing by the hour, the El Dorado County sheriff downgraded evacuation orders to warnings for many neighborhoods in South Lake Tahoe Sunday, allowing thousands of residents to begin the journey back to their homes. On Wednesday, the 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe were forced to evacuate their homes as a wall of flames roared over Echo Summit and descended down the mountains toward the Lake Tahoe basin. Thousands of firefighters were able to stop the advance in the Christmas Valley and keep it from crossing into South...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

