Caldor Fire continues to affect Lake Tahoe as city repopulates

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. With the Caldor Fire 49 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, some South Lake Tahoe residents are beginning to return home, though it’ll be some time before the area’s businesses can resume normal operations. Cal Fire downgraded the mandatory evacuation order to a recommendation over the weekend, but it’s been almost a week since thousands were forced from their homes as the flames drove closer to the popular tourist destination. The Caldor Fire has been active for 23 days now, tossing smoke into the air and generally driving away visitors during what’s usually Tahoe’s high season. The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority projects the fire, which is now the 15th largest in state history, is having a devastating financial impact: the Mercury News reports losses in the retail and restaurant industry are estimated at $19.4 million.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO