Medical experts say masks are essential part of back to school wardrobe

By Ingrid Kelley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother unusual school year is set to start with Labor Day ending. Medical experts say to keep the kids safe, mask shopping as if for any other school supply or clothing, is a must.

Audacy

Medical expert says unvaccinated staff, teachers, and students 'shouldn't be allowed in school'

As most classrooms will be reopen in schools by Labor Day, the question of whether or not to get vaccinated has been a hot topic for both teachers and students. Dr. Michael Osterholm, University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease policy director, and former Covid advisor to President Joe Biden, spoke with News Talk 830 WCCO's Chad Hartman about what he thinks should happen.
erienewsnow.com

Health Expert Discusses Mask Mandate in Schools.

As the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the country, more and more children are testing positive for COVID-19. A major concern, is that children are just too young to receive the vaccine. The mask mandate has returned for many School Districts across the Commonwealth. We discussed the issue with...
Campus News

Our Back-to-School Issue Is Immunized and Wearing a Mask!

We’re back to school! Take a look at our latest issue! Just click below for an easy download!. Thirty-two jam-packed pages of collegiate features and good advice. One of America’s last print college newspapers is still going strong!. Get a hard copy at 27 campuses or via kiosks in four...
wevv.com

Several Tri-State Schools Bring Back the Mask

Several Southern Indiana students no longer have the option to go mask-less. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order on September 1st encouraging the use of masks in school. The order says that schools and daycares with mask requirements will no longer have to quarantine students, teachers, or staff...
wfla.com

Back To School Essentials, with Emergen-C Kidz

If you’re a parent looking to help support your kids’ immune system this school year, Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner joined us with a simple way to do just that with the all-new Emergen-C Kidz Gummy dietary supplements!. To learn more about how to support your child’s immune health, visit EmergenC.com...
news9.com

Medical Minute: Sending Kids Back To School

OKLAHOMA CITY - This is the first school year since the COVID-19 vaccines were approved for some school aged kids, but some parents are still nervous about the shots and in-person classes. News 9's Robin Marsh explains how you can send your kids back safely.
usu.edu

Ask an Expert - Back to School Tips for Parents

The first few weeks of school set the tone for the rest of the year, and there are things parents can do, starting from day one, to help their kids succeed. Consider these tips. Establish Routines – Research shows that both kids’ and adults’ brains and bodies do best when...
9&10 News

Back to School Tech Tips & Must-Have’s with Tech Expert

After last year students are excited about heading back to school. They’re looking forward to participating in a real classroom environment, socializing with friends and participating in fun activities. Of course, while learning from home, they relied on Zoom and Facetime and those skills are not going away. The four’s...
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
ETOnline.com

Back to School: Shop The Best Face Masks for Kids

Face masks are probably on your back to school shopping list if you're sending your kids back to class this fall for in-person learning. After a brief break from mask mandates this summer, many city and local governments are now requiring people to wear a face covering indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its now dominant strain, the Delta variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Companies across all kinds of industries sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks.
