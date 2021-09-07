CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: ‘Reappraisal’ can ease anxiety, depression amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Chris Williams
fox35orlando.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study suggests that adopting a new perspective about the COVID-19 pandemic can lift a person out of anxiety and negative emotions brought on by the global crisis. "The COVID-19 pandemic has increased negative emotions and decreased positive emotions globally," the study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, said. "Left unchecked, these emotional changes might have a wide array of adverse impacts."

www.fox35orlando.com

uci.edu

New Study Focuses on Student Stress and Mental Health During COVID-19 Pandemic

For the past 18 months, most academic institutions have focused their COVID-19 efforts toward helping protect students against infection and providing medical care for those who have been infected by the coronavirus. University of California, Irvine’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Mahtab Jafari, PharmD, is no stranger to developing...
IRVINE, CA

