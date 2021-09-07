Study: ‘Reappraisal’ can ease anxiety, depression amid COVID-19 pandemic

We know a lot about COVID, and we know almost nothing about COVID. We don’t understand why cases in Great Britain rose to a rapid peak, then suddenly declined, then stopped declining and are for the moment moderately increasing. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has become a national poster boy for COVID what-me-worryism, but we still don’t understand why Florida has a bigger COVID outbreak driven by the delta variant than the many other states with lower vaccination rates and similarly lax suppression policies. Nor do we understand why Florida is suffering hospitalization levels worse than those seen in previous waves when half the population, and the large majority of old people in the state, are vaccinated. We don’t know exactly what “long COVID” is or who’s likely to get it. We don’t know how effective masks are, or how effective mask mandates are (and those are different questions). Most of all, we don’t know the future—what happens next as we make our way through the Greek alphabet.

