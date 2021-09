There’s a hot not-so-new scheme circulating on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL. That scheme stems from Vic Fangio. Fangio had great success in his time with the Bears which led him to being hired as the head coach for the Denver Broncos. That eventually spawned Brandon Staley, who worked as a linebackers coach with Fangio in both Chicago and Denver. He then joined Sean McVay in Los Angeles as the Rams’ defensive coordinator and is now the Chargers’ head coach. The Fangio and Staley influence doesn’t stop there. The Green Bay Packers hired Joe Barry who was the linebackers coach with the Rams under Staley and the Bears have promoted Sean Desai who spent four seasons with Fangio before he left for Denver.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO