Max Scherzer strikes out 13 as Dodgers beat Cardinals 5-1

By FOX Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Scherzer dominated the Cardinals with 13 strikeouts in 6 innings, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1. Chris Taylor added his 20th home run of the season.

