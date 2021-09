VersaBank, Canada’s first financial institution to operate without a branch, is launching a public offering of shares in the U.S. and Canada, and is filing an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) in New York City under the ticker VBNK. VersaBank’s shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) under the symbol VB, according to a press release on Monday (Sept. 13).

