Watch Chvrches play three ‘Screen Violence’ highlights on ‘CBS This Morning’

Once the horror starts, you’re there until whatever end is in store for you. Maybe your phone is dead and the roads closed. Maybe you’re trapped somewhere: a haunted house, a derelict mall, a sinister academy. Maybe you’re just trapped inside your own life; perhaps you’re a band existing in a brutal industry, where failure is common and death threats are just another thing in your inbox. It’s surprising more artists don’t make horror-themed albums. It’s even more surprising when they come from groups like Chvrches, better known for their joyful anthems—and when they find joy there regardless.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO