Watch Chvrches play three ‘Screen Violence’ highlights on ‘CBS This Morning’
Chvrches made an appearance on CBS This Morning over the weekend, performing a trio of songs from their just-released fourth album, ‘Screen Violence’. The group delivered a faithful representation of the album, performing its two lead singles, ‘Good Girls’ and ‘He Said She Said’, as well as the deep cut ‘California’. The latter stood out in the band’s set with rich electric guitars and striking basslines, while frontwoman Lauren Mayberry shone with her emphatic and impassioned vocal delivery.www.nme.com
