Sean Payton shares interesting update about Taysom Hill’s role

By Larry Brown
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Payton on Monday shared an interesting update regarding Taysom Hill’s role with the Saints. New Orleans kept four quarterbacks on their roster entering Week 1: Jameis Winston, Ian Book, Trevor Siemian and Hill. That’s more than the typical three quarterbacks teams carry. So why is New Orleans doing that?...

Important quotes heading into Week 1 include Sean Payton’s vision for Taysom Hill in 2021

“Yeah, I think it’s good question, because we’re in like our second year, just riding back on the bus, we’re sitting there talking to each other. And you brought up something that was interesting. It was a good question. And I’m glad he asked (me this example question) in week to week, how you win can change. And it was something that he asked me about relative to when we decide on that, and in how do we go about looking at each week in the objectives to win that game, because I think, look, the maturity level, in the presence of a quarterback to just win and win and win, ultimately, that’s how there’ll be measured. And I think, I know I’ve seen growth, and someone who was extremely vested in this process and, and is excited about the start of the season, but I would just be (looking at) overall understanding of how it may change week to week to what you have to do. In other words, it’s not the same every week, and then start the (next) week over if you didn’t win, you don’t know what happened or what cost you (the win)? Or what kept you from winning, but you just start the madness (preparation) all over again. And I think it was a little bit more in depth than that. And so I think that would be one area.”
