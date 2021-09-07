Monument Fire Now Over 183,000 Acres Wide, Grew Over 4,000 Acres in Single Night

The Monument Fire made horrific jumps today. It went from the 18th largest fire in California history to the 16th by gobbling up nearly another 13,000 acres. The Monument Fire is approximately 198,829 acres and 45 percent contained. Although Wednesday’s weather was slightly less hot, dry, and windy than Tuesday’s Red Flag conditions, it did not have a correspondingly beneficial effect on fire behavior. The southwest area of the fire was very active west of Hayfork, resulting in the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issuing additional evacuation orders (see here). This evening, when night-shift crews received their briefing, the fire had advanced to Drinkwater Gulch and became established in the headwaters of West Tule Creek. It also spread northwestward from Jud Creek to Halfway Ridge. Southeast of Pasture Gulch, the fire has reached Hayfork Creek in several places. Helicopters assisted firefighters throughout the day with retardant and water drops. To prevent the fire from advancing unimpeded further east toward Hayfork, night-shift crews are prepared to conduct defensive firing operations—if conditions are favorable—from Drinkwater Gulch bridge, south to Butter Creek Road, and approximately 2 miles west along Butter Creek Road.

