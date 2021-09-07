CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument Fire Now Over 183,000 Acres Wide, Grew Over 4,000 Acres in Single Night

By Shelby Scott
 9 days ago
California’s wildfires continue to rage amid increased temperatures. Most recently, the Monument Fire consumed more than 183,000 acres, growing more than 4,000 acres over a single night. It’s currently the third-largest fire in the state. Currently, firefighter crews battling the flame number more than 2,000, and residents have had to...

Related
krcrtv.com

Antelope Fire grows over 11,000 acres on Wednesday, loses containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Antelope Fire grew by 11,775 acres, dropped 6% in containment, and prompted new evacuation orders in Siskiyou County on Wednesday. According to US Forest Service (USFS) officials with the Klamath National Forest, as of 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the Antelope Fire is estimated to have burned 91,477 acres with 77% containment.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

The Monument Fire Blew Through Nearly 13,000 More Acres Today

The Monument Fire made horrific jumps today. It went from the 18th largest fire in California history to the 16th by gobbling up nearly another 13,000 acres. The Monument Fire is approximately 198,829 acres and 45 percent contained. Although Wednesday’s weather was slightly less hot, dry, and windy than Tuesday’s Red Flag conditions, it did not have a correspondingly beneficial effect on fire behavior. The southwest area of the fire was very active west of Hayfork, resulting in the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issuing additional evacuation orders (see here). This evening, when night-shift crews received their briefing, the fire had advanced to Drinkwater Gulch and became established in the headwaters of West Tule Creek. It also spread northwestward from Jud Creek to Halfway Ridge. Southeast of Pasture Gulch, the fire has reached Hayfork Creek in several places. Helicopters assisted firefighters throughout the day with retardant and water drops. To prevent the fire from advancing unimpeded further east toward Hayfork, night-shift crews are prepared to conduct defensive firing operations—if conditions are favorable—from Drinkwater Gulch bridge, south to Butter Creek Road, and approximately 2 miles west along Butter Creek Road.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Monument Fire grows over 2,900 acres on Friday, prompts evacuations

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monument Fire grew over 2,900 acres and prompted evacuation orders and warnings on Friday. According to US Forest Service (USFS) officials with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the fire got established in extremely dry vegetation in a drainage west of Byoff Road on Friday, prompting the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) to issue an evacuation order, warning, and a road closure for areas along Denny Road, Hawkins Bar and Trinity Village.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Antelope Fire grows nearly 45,000 acres overnight

MEDICINE LAKE, Calif. — The Antelope Fire burning east of Mount Shasta grew rapidly overnight before much-need rain moved into the region. Containment lines held above Medicine Lake where there are numerous private cabins and campgrounds. Firefighters will continue patrolling containment lines and putting out hot spots near Medicine Lake on Friday.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
trinityjournal.com

Monument fire at 183,371 acres, 37% containment

The Monument fire is estimated at 183,371 acres and 37% contained, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service reported Monday morning, Sept. 6. The Knob Fire is estimated at 2,414 acres and 82% contained. * * *. COMMUNITY MEETING: Today, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m., a virtual community meeting for...
HELENA, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Caldor fire blows past 200,000 acres

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Wildfire crews faced yet another grueling day Wednesday as the massive Caldor fire blew past 200,000 acres and continued its steady march east toward Nevada. The head of the fire is now approaching the California-Nevada state line, spurring concerns that it could involve both states. Firefighters...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
krcrtv.com

Antelope Fire 75% contained after burning over 71,000 acres Thursday night

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Antelope Fire, burning in Siskiyou County, is currently 75% contained after burning 71,505 acres. According to U.S. Forest Service officials with the Klamath National Forest, resources are at critical levels. They said the loss of any equipment or resources may hinder the ongoing operation and prevent meeting operational objectives.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Fire burns over 200,000 acres; 37% contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — Some mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings in Douglas County. South Lake Tahoe is still closed to non-essential travel. The following areas are no longer mandatory but remain on warning:. Upper Kingsbury (South) Upper Kingsbury (North) Central Kingsbury. Lower Kingsbury.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
krcrtv.com

Monument Fire grows less than 350 acres as evacuations are reduced in Hayfork

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. — The Monument Fire has burned 179,135 acres, West of Weaverville. Since Saturday morning's update, it grew only 342 acres. Containment remained at 35 percent. Several evacuation orders were reduced to warnings in Hayfork Saturday afternoon. West of Cedar Gulch, resources started backhaul of equipment and...
HAYFORK, CA
Timberjay Newspapers

Quetico fires top 120,000 acres

QUETICO PROVINCIAL PARK— Even as the North Country’s attention turned in recent days to the Greenwood fire, wildfire is literally reshaping the 1.2 million-acre provincial park backcountry just north of the border. The Crooked Lake fire, known as FOR035 to provincial authorities, has been burning at least since it was...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

