Adam Cole ‘Humiliating’ WWE Contract Offer Leaks
All Elite Wrestling made history on Sunday with their third annual ‘All Out’ pay=per-view event, which featured several big name debuts. One of these names was none other than former NXT Champion – Adam Cole. In a recent revelation by Ringside News and Steve Carrier, it is being reported by the outlet that Adam Cole turned down an offer which would have had him stay in WWE and involved in the WWE main roster – as a manager, a humiliating role for one of the world’s bes wrestlers. This top WWE name recently called Adam Cole a ‘scumbag’.wrestling-edge.com
